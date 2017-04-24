BSF constable found dead in Gurgaon

A 38-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable died late Saturday night after he allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, Gurgaon Police said Sunday. Police said the deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. He sustained multiple bullet injuries, an officer said.

According to police, Kumar was on duty between 10 pm and 1 am at the BSF camp in Bhondsi. He allegedly shot himself at the end of the shift, when his colleagues, who were on duty with him, were standing “7 or 10 steps away”. They rushed to him after hearing the gunshots but found him dead, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem on Sunday morning. “The body was handed over to the family in the evening. No suicide note has been found so far, but the injuries and angle from which the shots were fired indicate that it is a case of suicide. We are conducting further investigation in the matter,” said Narender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the postmortem, said, “The victim sustained three gunshot wounds below the chin, which exited vertically upwards from the head.” Police said the revolver from which the shots were fired was such that three gunshots would be fired in one round, “which explains the multiple injuries” he sustained.

