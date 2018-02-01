BSF commandant held with Rs 45 lakh ‘bribe money’

On interrogating Mathew, it was found that he got the money as illegal gratification for favours he extended to smugglers operating on the India-Bangladesh border, according to the FIR. (Photo for representation purpose) On interrogating Mathew, it was found that he got the money as illegal gratification for favours he extended to smugglers operating on the India-Bangladesh border, according to the FIR. (Photo for representation purpose)

A BSF commandant, posted on the Indo-Bangladesh border, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting bribes from smugglers. The commandant (a position equivalent to superintendent of police) was arrested with Rs 45 lakh in cash, which the CBI said was suspected to be bribe money.

Jibu D Mathew, Commandant of the BSF’s 83rd battalion, was nabbed when he deboarded Shalimar Express at Alappuzha, CBI sources said. They said that the arrest was made following a tip-off about an alleged corruption case.

A CBI team along with an independent witness trailed him in the AC-1 coach of the train from Erankulam junction, they said.

The commandant was intercepted when he got down at Alappuzha, the sources added.

On interrogating Mathew, it was found that he got the money as illegal gratification for favours he extended to smugglers operating on the India-Bangladesh border, according to the FIR.

