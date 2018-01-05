BSF claims heavy damage to Pakistan, three posts destroyed

Inspector General of BSF for Jammu Frontiers, Ram Awtar, confirmed the forces inflicted ‘heavy casualties’’ on the Pakistan side. (File Photo) Inspector General of BSF for Jammu Frontiers, Ram Awtar, confirmed the forces inflicted ‘heavy casualties’’ on the Pakistan side. (File Photo)

BSF Sources claimed its personnel on Wednesday night gunned down nearly a dozen Pakistan Rangers and destroyed three posts in Sialkote across the international border opposite Samba and Hiranagar. The action came in retaliation to the killing of BSF head constable R P Hazra in firing from the Pakistan side.

Inspector General of BSF for Jammu Frontiers, Ram Awtar, confirmed the forces inflicted ‘heavy casualties’’ on the Pakistan side and also destroyed three Pakistani posts from where the Rangers had been firing mortar shells. “While I cannot confirm at the moment as to how many Rangers have been killed on the Pakistan side, but yes, they have suffered heavy damage with respect to life and property,’’ he said after paying tributes to the R P Hazra here on Thursday noon.

Giving details, he said that soon after sniper fire killed head constable Hazra at a forward duty mound in Samba sector on Wednesday night, Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in the area. The BSF personnel on nearby mounds retaliated immediately, taking Pakistani Rangers by surprise, the BSF IG said, adding that heavy damage was inflicted on them.

