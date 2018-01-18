BSF chief says, ‘Situation ‘tense’ at LoC, directed troops to teach Pakistan a lesson’

DG BSF K K Sharma on Thursday paying tributes to head constable A Suresh at BSF headquarters at Paloura. On his right in the picture is IG BSF Jammu frontier Ram Awtar. DG BSF K K Sharma on Thursday paying tributes to head constable A Suresh at BSF headquarters at Paloura. On his right in the picture is IG BSF Jammu frontier Ram Awtar.

Describing the situation along Indo-Pak border as “tense”, Director General of Border Security Force K K Sharma on Thursday said that he asked his troops to retaliate with “full force” and “teach them a lesson”.

“We can describe the situation as tense. Earlier, there had been firing along the Line of Control and now they have started firing along the international border as well,” Sharma said.

After paying his tributes to BSF head constable A Suresh, who was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing on Wednesday night, he said, “martyrdom of A Suresh will not go waste”.

Terming his death as “unfortunate”, Sharma said that the BSF constable was struck by a bullet which appeared to have passed through a small gap in his bunker.

“Is tarah ki yudh ki sithati mein, aap isko occupational hazards keh saktey ho (In such a war like situation, one can describe it as occupational hazards),” he said. “To avoid casualties due to sniper fire, we have provisions for bulletproof helmets and jackets for the troops, but even then many parts of the body remain exposed,” Sharma added.

It was not the first time that Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards the Indian side, he said, adding that one BSF jawan on January 3 was killed in sniper fire from across the border.

“We had retaliated causing huge loss of life and property to them,” he said. Pointing out that the BSF never violates ceasefire but only retaliates to violations from the other side, he said that “we are a peace-loving country and we do not want to create war-like situation”.



“However, we are more than prepared to meet any situation on the border, whether infiltration or ceasefire violation,” Sharma said.

