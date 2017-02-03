BSF cancels Tej Bahadur Yadav’s VRS, denies wife’s claim of his arrest

The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy. The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy.

The BSF has cancelled the voluntary retirement plea of its constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose post on social media about ‘sub-standard’ food had triggered a controversy. The Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) plea was turned down on the grounds that a Court of Inquiry on Tej Bahadur Yadav’s allegations is pending as also the charges on disciplinary grounds against him, said officials. Reacting to the BSF’s move, Yadav’s family alleged that the trooper was being “threatened and tortured mentally”.

The BSF said in a statement that Yadav’s plea has been “cancelled pending the Court of Inquiry (CoI) and finalisation of its recommendations”.

“Cancellation of VRS was communicated to constable Yadav on January 30 evening only,” it said while making it clear that he has not been arrested as alleged by the family.

Yadav’s wife claimed that her husband had called her Thursday morning and claimed that he was being threatened and harassed and that he has been put under arrest.

Officials in the force said as per the laid down procedure under a CoI, all witnesses in a case are questioned by the probe team till the investigation is completed.

The trooper is also facing charges of indiscipline on various counts and hence in such a case the privilege of granting a VRS to an employee is disallowed, they said.

A video shot by Yadav had surfaced last month in which he complained about the quality of food, alleging that higher-ups sell off essentials in the market in an “illegal” manner and the personnel have to suffer. It had triggered a flurry of reactions with the PMO seeking a detailed report on it from the Home Ministry and BSF.