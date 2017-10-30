BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman and a boat in Kutch district of Gujarat

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and his boat near Harami Nala in Kutch district of Gujarat, official sources said. The fisherman was found intruding about two kilometers into Indian territory.

“The Pakistani was found in the same area where few Pakistanis and their boats were seized last month,” a senior BSF official told The Indian Express. In September, about five fishermen in the age group of 19-20 years were caught along with 21 fishing boats. The BSF patrol party had to open fire while apprehending the intruders.

“Apart from fishing nets and some fish we did not recover anything,” the official added about the Pakistani who was spotted around 12.10 pm by a BSF

patrol. The apprehended fisherman hailed from Badin in Pakistan.

