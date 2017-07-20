BSES engineer’s death: Police pin hopes on bus driver who saw accident

The engineer was out for an anti-power theft drive (Express Photo) The engineer was out for an anti-power theft drive (Express Photo)

Two days after the death of a BSES official, who was on an anti-power theft drive and allegedly died while being chased by a mob, Delhi Police said they are looking for a DTC bus driver who “witnessed the incident”. The BSES engineer had died after his car rammed into a tree, in Najafgarh’s Jhuljhuli village. Police said they are yet to get “concrete evidence” to establish that the victim’s vehicle was being chased by a motorcycle, as has been alleged. Two people have been detained and several questioned in connection with the murder.

Police sources said that the youths who were picked up were allegedly involved in a verbal argument between BSES officials and residents of the village. Police sources said a DTC bus and a two-wheeler were plying on the stretch when the BSES officials’ car met with the accident. Police have recorded the statement of the scooter rider, who told them he didn’t recognise the two men accused of riding the bike.

A team has now been tasked with identifying the bus driver. According to the BSES spokesperson, a team of five BSES officials had gone to check power theft in Jhuljhuli village when they were “threatened and chased” by people. While trying to escape, their vehicle collided with a tree. All five occupants were taken to the hospital, where Abhimanyu Singh was declared brought dead. Villagers have so far denied their involvement in the incident. Police said they spoke to the injured BSES officials on Wednesday and will record their statements again on Thursday.

