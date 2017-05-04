BRT corridor: Vijender Gupta meets LG, demands probe

It was dismantled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in January last year. (Representational Image) It was dismantled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in January last year. (Representational Image)

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Thursday met Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and demanded a probe into dismantling of the BRT corridor, days after the LG sought a report from the AAP government in this regard.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly submitted a memorandum to Baijal raising questions regarding construction and dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Moolchand hospital to Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi.

The corridor was built by the erstwhile Congress government at a cost of Rs 180 crore. It was dismantled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in January last year.

Dismantling of the BRT corridor, citing traffic congestion caused by it, was a key poll promise of the AAP in 2013 assembly election.

In July last year, Delhi’s anti-corruption branch raided the offices of the PWD and transport department after the BJP alleged irregularities in the dismantling of the corridor.

