Brothers held for forging Sushma Swaraj letter for passports in Bengaluru

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

Two brothers, who had allegedly forged a recommendation letter in the name of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her personal secretary Sathish Chandra Gupta to obtain passports, were arrested after the letters raised suspicion among the officials at the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru.

Aarya Roshan and Surya Roshan, both employed with a private firm in Bengaluru, have been booked for forgery and violation of the Passport Act following a complaint from Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kumar Kuthati.

According to the police, the Regional Passport Office received two letters signed by Sushma Swaraj and her by post on April 4. The letters recommended issuance of passports to Aarya Roshan and Suryaa Roshan who had applied for passports.

Passport officials, however, grew suspicious and raised queries with the External Affairs Ministry about the letters. They found out that the MEA had not dispatched any such letters recommending passports for the Roshan brothers. The duo were arrested when they approached the regional passport officer on Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd