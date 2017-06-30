Brothers die after mob assault in Bihar village

When Ali raised an alarm, several villagers gathered and overpowered the two brothers, who were residents of Pagari village, about 20 km from Parasia. (Source: Google map) When Ali raised an alarm, several villagers gathered and overpowered the two brothers, who were residents of Pagari village, about 20 km from Parasia. (Source: Google map)

Two Dalit youths, who were brothers, died after a mob assaulted them on the suspicion of theft at a village in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday night. Over two dozen unidentified persons have been booked in connection with the incident.

The incident took place around 12.30 am when Rahu Mushahar (33) and his brother Babban Mushahar (31) were caught when they were allegedly trying to enter the house of Shoukat Ali, a farmer, at Parasia village in Kochas police station area. When Ali raised an alarm, several villagers gathered and overpowered the two brothers, who were residents of Pagari village, about 20 km from Parasia.

The villagers allegedly beat up the brothers with sticks and fists. Police reached the village around 1 pm and took the injured brothers to the primary healthcare centre at Kochas, where Babban died late on Wednesday night. Rahu died during treatment at Sadar hospital, Rohtas.

Kochas police station in-charge Satish Kumar said: “It is not clear why two brothers came to Parasia. We have booked over two dozen villagers. We are questioning villagers. The two victims have no criminal cases against them”.

He added that nobody from the youths’ family had come to claim their bodies and that the family had fled their village after the incident. The brothers did odd jobs, he said.

