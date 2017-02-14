Brother shoots sister dead, honour killing suspected

Representational Image Representational Image

The police is on the lookout for a 22-year-old youth who allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old sister at Serampore town in Hooghly district early Tuesday in what appeared to be a case of honour killing.

The police said that it recovered the body of Neetu Singh lying in a pool of blood at the house of Umesh Singh in the Srikrishna Bazaar area of Serampore town in the early hours.

The police quoted Umesh as saying that he heard the sound of a gun shot and rushed to an adjacent room to find his daughter lying dead. The brother, Amit Singh, and his sister often had quarrels about Neetu’s relationship with a boy and the police suspected that the killing was related to it. Umesh Singh has a small shop on Ezra Street in central Kolkata.

The police said that though it was likely to be a case of honour kiling, it did not rule out the property angle either.