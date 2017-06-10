Brother of IPS officer held for killing their father

A younger brother of an IPS officer has been arrested for killing their father, who was found dead at their house in city’s Raj Nagar, police said on Saturday. Ishwer Chand Tyagi (65), father of Uttar Pradesh cadre officer Sanjeev Tyagi, who is posted as Superintendent of Police in Auraiya district, was found dead in the morning of May 11. Tyagi, a native of Morta village of Muradnagar police station area, used to live in Raj Nagar, with his four sons. His 27-year-old son Anuj Tyagi, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia, had gone missing since the incident and was under police radar.

Anuj was arrested by Kavi Nagar police and crime branch team from his friend’s house in Mehrauli village here around 9 AM today, Superintendent of Police (City) Aakash Tomar said.

Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and a Fortuner SUV, which Anuj had used to flee after killing his father, he said.

Police claimed that Anuj has confessed he shot his father while he was asleep and said he was upset over his other brothers doing well in life.

Anuj said while his brother Sanjiv is an IPS officer, three others are running their coaching institutes and all of them are well off.

“I am less educated than my other brothers. Also my father was emotionally more inclined towards my brothers. My financial condition was also not good because my father never supported me. All these conditions developed inferiority complex in me,” Tomar said quoting Anuj’s statement.

“Once I narrated my pathetic condition to my friend Johny, he advised me to eliminate my father so that I could inherit a major portion of his property,” he added.

He told police that it was Johny who had provided him the pistol and cartridges. Anuj said his father did not like Johny and was against him visiting their house.

After killing his father, Anuj hid the pistol and parked the vehicle at railway station and went to Agra to avoid arrest, the SP said.

Today Anuj was held when came to borrow some money from Johny alias Rajat Chowdhary, the official said, adding a hunt has been launched for the latter who has been booked for hatching the conspiracy.

