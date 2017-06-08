Brother of BKU leader shot at, hospitalised

A Bhartiya Kisan Union leader’s brother was shot at by unidentified assailants at Gawara village at Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday. 45-year-old Yogender was injured in the attack last evening and has been hospitalised, Circle Officer Akhil Ahmad said. The incident took place under Bhola police station limits, they said.

Police suspected it to be a case of old enmity.

Yogender’s father, Jageer Singh, was murdered in April last year.

