British tourist falls to death taking photo of Laxmi temple, Madhya Pradesh

Roger Stotesbury was standing on a wall on the second floor of the 17th-century temple in Tikamgarh district when the accident took place while his wife Hillary watched from a few feet away

Bhopal | Published:October 15, 2017 1:31 am
Roger Stotesbury was standing on a wall on the second floor of the 17th-century temple in Tikamgarh district when the accident took place while his wife Hillary watched from a few feet away
A British man fell to his death while reportedly taking photographs at Laxmi Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, Friday. Some accounts said the middle-aged man was taking a selfie. Roger Stotesbury was standing on a wall on the second floor of the 17th-century temple in Tikamgarh district when the accident took place while his wife Hillary watched from a few feet away. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

The couple were on a world tour since November 2016 and due to return next month. Police inspector D D Azad said Hillary was waiting for their relatives to arrive in Orchha. The couple had been blogging their travel experiences in an online diary “Our Middle Aged Gap Year”. Reports in British media said India was the 22nd country the couple had been visiting. The blog described Roger’s motto as “to die young as late as possible”.

