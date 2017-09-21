British deputy high commissioner meets J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File) Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File)

British Deputy High Commissioner to India Alexander Evans met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar to discuss the political and economic situation in the state, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The chief minister informed the visiting envoy about the need for political engagement and reconciliatory approach with all stakeholders in the state, the spokesman said. “Mehbooba told Evans that the acrimony between India and Pakistan in the past 70 years has led the people of the two countries to nowhere and it was time to move ahead on the path of friendship, peace and mutual respect,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the initiatives being taken by the state to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities here and that she expected an increased tourist footfall in Kashmir this winter, the spokesperson said, adding that the British deputy high commissioner promised to offer scholarships for the students of the state.

