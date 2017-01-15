Bringing unity in cultural diversity is important: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that bringing about unity in cultural diversity was important. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that bringing about unity in cultural diversity was important. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that bringing about unity in cultural diversity was important. Speaking after inaugurating the first edition of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) International Television Dance Festival, here, Venkaiah said preservation of culture and heritage is very important for any nation.

“Cultural diversity and bringing unity in that culture is also an important, integral part of the world, because we all are living together and we have to live together and move together and work together.” Stating that dance is a universal language, Venkaiah said it is an expression of culture. “This art form gives mental happiness. It is a combination of mind and body. We must conserve dance, which is an embodiment of culture and also we must protect our cultural heritage…We Indians are maintaining unity in diversity,” he said.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving India towards development and also trying to have good relations with all parts of the globe. Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster is hosting the first edition of this mega event, showcasing traditional and contemporary dance performances by 48 artists belonging 10 counties across the Asia- pacific region.

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Azmeera Chandulal, Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash and other top officials of I&B Ministry, Prasar Bharati and Telangana government were present.