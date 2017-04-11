Bring law to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP leader Surendra Jain

Material for Ram Janam Bhoomi Temple at Ram Janam Bhoomi workshop in Ayodhya. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. Material for Ram Janam Bhoomi Temple at Ram Janam Bhoomi workshop in Ayodhya. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

Ruling out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement, senior VHP leader Surendra Jain Tuesday said that a legislation should be passed in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We have full faith in the government and we feel a legislation will be passed soon to build Ram mandir in Ayodhya,” Jain, the international joint general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) told reporters here.

“The commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is no less than ours,” he said.

Ruling out the possibility of an out-of-court settlement as suggested by the Supreme Court, he said, “The other parties from the Muslim community are not interested in discussion and consultation. So with whom shall we discuss and settle the matter. The best way to resolve the issue is to pass a law and build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

When asked how the BJP-led NDA government will pass a law as it lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha, Jain said, “There are several instances when bills have been passed in Parliament through a joint session of both houses. In the case of Ram Mandir a bill can be passed through joint session of Parliament,” he said.

Jain evaded a question on whether the VHP had received any assurance from the Centre by saying “we all know Modiji has a knack of throwing up surprises. In this case also you may see a surprise”.

The VHP leader slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for arresting several VHP activists for taking part in the Ram Navami processions. He said that a saffron revolution has begun in Bengal through Ram Navami processions and if Mamata Banerjee did not stop the politics of appeasement, the day is not far away when Hindu sentiments will turn into anti-TMC votes.

Jain criticised the state administration for taking action against the processions and “turning a blind eye to Muharram processions”.

“When minors carry arms in Muharram processions why doesn’t the administration take any action against them? Such attitude is creating a wedge between the two communities,” he said.

