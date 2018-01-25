Bring in Ramrajya in Uttar Pradesh for good governance, says V-P Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Asking the state government to bring in “Ramrajya” in Uttar Pradesh, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that this should not be construed in terms of religion but governance, to ensure a land free of fear and corruption. He also said pointed out that “Hindustan” is not associated with a religion as “Hinduism” is not a religion but a way of living.”

“Jab hum Bharat ke baare me baat karte hai na… Bhartiyata ke baare me baat karte hai na… ye mazhab se juda mamla nahi hai… mazhab to ek pooja paddhati hai. Aapko jisko pooja karna hai uska pooja karo… Ganeshji ka pooja karna chaaho, Allah ka pooja karna chaaho… Jesus Christ ka pooja karna chaaho… Devi aur Devtaon ka koi kami nahi hai (When we talk about India, nationalism, then it is not a religious matter. Religion is just a way to worship. You worship whoever you want… Ganesh, Allah, Jesus Christ… there is no scarcity of gods and goddesses),” Naidu said from Lucknow’s Awadh Shilpgram grounds marking the first of the three-day UP Diwas.

“Ramji ka naam bhi mazhab ke saath jodna nahi chahiye. Ram ek aadarsh purush hain… is liye Mahatma Gandhi ne kaha Ramrajya ka nirmaan hona chahiye… Ramrajya maane kya hai… jahan bhaiy, jhooth, na bhrastachar , na atyachar, na bhedbhav ho… wahi Ramrajya hai (Not even Ram’s name should be associated with religion. Ram is an ideal person. That is what Mahatma Gandhi meant when he wanted Ramrajya. Ramrajya is where there is no fear, lies, corruption, atrocity or discrimination.)”

