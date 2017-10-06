Bring fuel under GST to prevent excessive profiteering from common man, Rahul Gandhi tells Modi govt

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

With the GST council meeting underway in New Delhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has a series of advice for the Narendra Modi-led central government. He tweeted what he expected the Council to address in their meeting and hoped that the traders and small businesses would be provided with much-needed relief from the new tax structure.

Gandhi, in his tweet, mentioned the slide in the economy and wished that the ‘mess’ created by the introduction of GST is solved at the quickest and that the situation does not become an agenda to ‘further electoral interests’.

The Congress scion also outlined that the first step would be to bring the fuel prices under the GST to reduce profiteering and pointed out that the Central government earns Rs 2,73,000 crores already.

The Congress VP said that the textile industry – which is also one of the biggest employment generators – is reeling under the current distorted tax structure. The sufferings of traders, small businesses and MSMEs has increased while the cronies profit.

“Agriculture is in distress as ‘pesticides, fertilizers, tractors, agri equipments, cold storage & warehouse construction has been taxed under GST,” Gandhi stated.

The ‘One Nation, Seven Tax’ system, multiple form filing and draconian power of the taxman needs to be corrected, Gandhi said, urging the government to make the new structure “Good & Simple beyond rhetoric”.

