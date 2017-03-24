Bring clear guidelines for anti-Romeo squads: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to cops

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday directed the state’s top officials to chalk out clear guidelines for anti-Romeo squads so that there is no “unnecessary harassment” of boys and girls. In a meeting, he also warned that in case of deaths due to drought and floods anywhere in the state, the concerned department officials will be held responsible.

Giving specific instructions, the Chief Minister asked the principal secretary (home) to chalk out clear guidelines for anti-Romeo squads and “ensure there is no unnecessary harassment of boys and girls moving around or sitting at any place”, an official statement said.

He also asked for effective steps in cases of acid attacks.

In the first meeting with ministers of state and senior officials of departments held by him, the chief minister also stressed on blanket ban on illegal mining saying that there were adverse reports about some districts.

He said District Magistrates (DMs) and district police heads will be held directly responsible in case of illegal mining in their districts.

Directing the officials to complete floods preparations in a transparent manner before June 15 without involving any middlemen, the chief minister warned that officials of the departments concerned will be held directly responsible for any loss of life due to drought or floods.

He sought drafting of proper plans for drought relief especially in Bundelkhand region.

The UP chief minister also suggested a Parliament-type security arrangement of Vidhan Bhawan and it was important to see that wrong people were denied entry.

Aditya Nath who has termed law and order as the top priority of his government also asked for daily report from all DMs and Superintendents of Police in connection with all these points, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now