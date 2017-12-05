Brinda Karat writes to Manohar Lal Khattar over compensation to Junaid’s kin

“Unfortunately, no compensation whatsoever has been received by the family from the government,” Karat wrote in the letter. Express Photograph by Praveen Jain “Unfortunately, no compensation whatsoever has been received by the family from the government,” Karat wrote in the letter. Express Photograph by Praveen Jain

Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over non-payment of compensation to the family of 17-year-old Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death on a train near Ballabhgarh in Haryana in June. Karat in her letter to Khattar said he had announced Rs 10 as compensation to Khan’s kin, but the family did not get anything.

“On June 29, papers carried your statement condemning the murder. You declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Two of his brothers were also injured, one of them seriously. He is unable to do any work till now.

“Unfortunately, no compensation whatsoever has been received by the family from the government,” Karat wrote in the letter.

The Left leader claimed the district commissioner had not received any instruction from the chief minister’s office to give compensation to the family.

Karat urged Khattar to release the amount for payment of compensation to Khan’s kin.

Khan, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App