Brinda Karat makes a case for legal backing of menstrual leave

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Brinda Karat (File) Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Brinda Karat (File)

Senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat has pitched for legal backing to menstrual leave for women employees, amid a debate on the issue. She said that an employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave to women employees.

“There should be a provision legally for menstrual leave and the (woman) employee can decide whether she wants to avail it or not,” Karat told PTI over the phone. “Menstrual patterns differ, so it should be left to the employee,” the party’s politburo member said. “The employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave over and above the leave rights of all employees,” Karat said.

The Kerala government last week said it would formulate a common stand on granting menstrual leave to its employees after considering various aspects of the issue. “Women are suffering from various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation. Now, debates on period leave are coming up. Serious debates should happen on the matter considering menstruation as a biological process,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state Assembly.

In a first in Kerala, a leading media group had introduced period leave for women employees in its TV news channel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App