Brinda Karat demands security for those injured in Junaid killing case

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Monday demanded police security for the two persons who were injured when Junaid Khan was stabbed on-board a train on June 22. She met police commissioner Hanif Qureshi here and submitted a letter demanding security for the youths. “There has been no requisition from the victim’s family for police security. The administration is monitoring the situation. If there is any threat, security will be provided,” the officer said.

Though the youths have been discharged from the hospital, but they still have to go for check-ups and work. “I have been informed they are not completely safe”, she said. “Hence, I have requested the administration to provide them police security,” Karat said.

The killing of 17-year-old Junaid had triggered a nationwide outrage. His brothers had alleged that they were called “beef eaters” by the accused.

