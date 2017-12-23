Brigade Commander in Valley under probe for links with woman

A Brigadier commanding an infantry brigade in the Kashmir Valley is under investigation by the Army on allegations of having improper relations with a Kashmiri woman. According to sources in Srinagar-based 15 Corps Headquarters, the Brigadier (name withheld) has been attached to Srinagar Sub Area to face the investigation. He was commanding a brigade (name withheld) which is actively involved in counter-insurgency operations. The local woman with whom the officer is alleged to have had links was under the surveillance of Military Intelligence (MI) for some period of time.

Sources say it was an adverse MI report on the activities of the woman which led to a watch being kept on the Brigade Commander, following which more incriminating evidence was found. Sources say it is also being ascertained if the woman had links with any militant outfits.

Sources in Army Headquarters confirmed the probe against the Brigadier. In October, a Brigadier who had been commanding a Brigade in the North East was punished with 10 years of loss of seniority and given severe reprimand after a court martial found him guilty of improper relations with a Colonel’s wife.

