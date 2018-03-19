Brief Boom: Kolkata’s dying carriage trade rides a lease of life for Ram Navami

Horse-drawn carriages wait for riders in front of Victoria Memorial. Barely 30-32 of these remain in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Subham Dutta) Horse-drawn carriages wait for riders in front of Victoria Memorial. Barely 30-32 of these remain in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Subham Dutta)

Noor Alam, 32, is busier than usual, cleaning his carriage under the approach-way to the Second Hooghly Bridge at Hastings, Kolkata, while two helpers tend to his horses. A few feet away, Md Safique talks to two men bargaining for a cheaper fare. Around them stand over half a dozen open carriages, called phaetons, and four-wheeled enclosed carriages, called landaus, with removable front and back covers. They sport different styles, often with glass fittings, and different colours, often silver and gold.

Horse-drawn carriages were in vogue in Kolkata a century ago but it is a dying profession now. What has made the operators so busy these days is Ram Navami on March 25, being celebrated on a grand, statewide scale for only the second year. The ruling Trinamool Congress too will celebrate the festival this year, and is expected to compete with processions led by Sangh Parivar organisations.

The phaetons will turn into chariots for Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman. Models dressed as the deities will ride the chariots, each of which will be driven by two Muslim youths; those engaged in this trade are predominantly Muslims .

Owner of three phaetons, a landau and six horses, Noor Alam belongs to the third generation of what was once a thriving a family business. Today, Kolkata has 30-odd horse-drawn carriages remaining, most of them congregating near Victoria Memorial from Rajabazar, Mertiabruz, Park Circus and Kidderpore, and offering visitors a joyride around the Maidan.

“Business is usually dull,” says Mohd Firoze, who owns four phaetons, standing near Victoria Memorial. “We charge Rs 400 per trip around Victoria and we get at the most one or two trips a day. We have to run our families and feed our horses, each of which needs four or five bundles of grass at Rs 100 each. Sometimes we get bookings during the wedding season, but that is not enough to sustain our families. Many have sold off their horses and entered various other professions.”

Since last year, Ram Navami celebrations have brought a boom period. “After March 20, we will not be able to take any bookings. We are almost fully booked for this year’s Ram Navami,” says Noor Alam, who is sending four phaetons with two horses each to an organiser in Dankuni.

“We are charging Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per carriage for a six-hour to eight-hour trip. As demand rises, many may charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000. It is better to book early,” says Md Shafique, 30. On a normal day, the charge is Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 for a four-hour trip.

Although Ram Navami celebrations went on a grander scale only last year, organisations such as Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah say they have been observing the festival from earlier. “Unlike other organisations that started processions last year, ours has been held every year for the last five years and around 25,000 people take part. We are happy if our celebrations provide an opportunity for people of any religion to earn,” says Niraj Agarwal of Anjani Putra Sena.

Carriage operators buy their horses from Sonepur fair in Bihar at prices ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. The phaetons are bought from Gujarat and Bihar at about Rs 2.5 lakh each.

“We also buy old phaetons within Bengal and then repair and restructure them,” says Alauddin, a helper with phaetons. “In old Kolkata, the landau was used more than the phaeton. We have a landau that is used for weddings but not during Ram Navami.”

For occasions in Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, phaetons from Kolkata are ridden to the venue. For districts farther away, phaetons and horses are taken by trucks to save time.

