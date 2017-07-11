Bridge collapses in Nagaland, four dead

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

Four people were killed and five others injured when a bridge collapsed on Tuesday in Nagaland’s Dimapur, police said. The bridge collapsed near the Christian Institute of Health Sciences & Research (Referral) hospital in Dimapur, a police official said.

“Four people have died and five were reportedly injured in a bridge collapse,” Dimapur’s Commissioner of Police Limasunep Jamir told IANS.

He said police have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The bridge also connects the designated camp of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification in Kheloi village. The NSCN-U is on ceasefire with the central government.

