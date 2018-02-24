Bride and lover set groom on fire a day before marriage in Telangana

The groom , Yakaiah at the hospital gave a dying declaration accusing Aruna and Balaswamy of setting him on fire. (Representational picture ) (Source: Reuters) The groom , Yakaiah at the hospital gave a dying declaration accusing Aruna and Balaswamy of setting him on fire. (Representational picture ) (Source: Reuters)

A 20-year-old woman who did not want to get married to the man her parents chose, conspired a killing with her lover and set the groom on fire two days before marriage in a village in Telangana. The 22-year-old groom, B Yakaiah, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital Saturday morning. On February 19 evening his fiance Aroji Aruna and her lover Aroji Balaswamy poured petrol and set him on fire outside her house in Madharam village in Jangaon district. Yakaiah at the hospital gave a dying declaration accusing Aruna and Balaswamy of setting him on fire. They were supposed to get married on February 21.

An official of Raghunathpally Police Station said that Aruna’s parents had fixed her marriage a month ago with Yakaiah who lives in the nearby Kanchanpally village.

” The parents knew about her love relationship with Balaswamy who is distantly related to them but they did not approve of him. They convinced Aruna to marry Yakaiah and she agreed. But it seems she continued her relationship with Balaswamy and when it became clear that her parents wont relent, they planned to get rid of Yakaih. On February 19 evening, Aruna called Yakaiah to meet her outside her house and when he arrived Balaswamy pounced on him and poured petrol and set him on fire. They both fled from the scene. Initially they misled people that Yakaiah attempted suicide but after police interrogation the duo confessed,’’ said the official.

Yakaiah even built a small house in the village where he wanted to live after marriage. He and his parents had performed the housewarming ceremony on February 18 which was also attended by his would-be bride.

After Yakaiah succumbed this morning, angry relatives and villagers staged a protest on the Jangaon-Warangal highway blocking traffic for several hours, demanding police immediately arrest Aruna and Balaswamy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd