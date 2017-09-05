BRICS Summit: PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Monday. (AP/PTI) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Monday. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks on bilateral ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and other leaders of the BRICS bloc adopted the Xiamen Declaration at the ninth edition of BRICS Summit on Monday.

The leaders of BRICS – a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, for the first time, named Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror.

Earlier, both leaders met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet at Astana in June.

The meeting comes days after India and China called off their troops after a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam Plateau. The two leaders had greeted each other with a warm handshake and broad smiles before the start of the BRICS Plenary Session at Xiamen on Monday.

