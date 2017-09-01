Not possible to preempt what PM Modi will speak during BRICS summit: MEA

MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar

Ahead of the BRICS summit in China next week, the government on Friday said that it was a common practice to have bilateral meetings on sidelines of multilateral forums but refused to divulge what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he added that the schedule of such meetings were still at a developing stage. “Common practice to have bilateral meetings on sidelines of multilateral forums. At this stage, it is still developing. There are several factors involved. Not in a position to share timings and details of bilateral meetings,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a press briefing.

On being asked if the prime minister will raise the issue of Pakistan at BRICS, the MEA spokesperson, said that it was not possible to preempt what PM Modi would speak at the summit. “Not possible to preempt what PM will speak at BRICS plenary and restricted sessions,” he said.

Earlier, China had said that the concerns over Pakistan’s counter-terrorism record is not an “appropriate topic” to be discussed at the BRICS summit. “We noticed that India when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at BRICS summit,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing, indicating that Beijing was averse to the criticism of its close ally at the summit to be held in Xiamen.

The BRICS summit comes just two weeks after both India and China withdrew their troops from Doklam after a standoff that started in mid-June when India accused China of constructing a road in the disputed territory towards Doklam plateau.

