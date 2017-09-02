PM Modi in China tomorrow for BRICS Summit, says looking forward to productive discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit starting from September 3, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit starting from September 3, 2017.

Laying out the agenda for the 9th BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he’s looking forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit last year. PM Modi will be attending the BRICS Summit in China’s Fujian province from September 3-5, 2017. The Xiamen city, which is geographically close to Taiwan and separated by a narrow strip of Taiwan Straits, has been decked up for the high-profile summit.

In a Facebook post today, the Prime Minister said India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. “I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China. We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries,” said PM Modi.

“In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on 5 September,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of India’s role in BRICS, PM Modi said the country has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. He also said he will have the opportunity to meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the Summit. “BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.”

Separately, Modi will travel to Myanmar on September 5 for a two-day trip — his first visit to the country. “During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President U Htin Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan,” the External Affairs Ministry had said. Also Read: China invites five countries as guests for BRICS summit

In a separate Facebook post, PM Modi said he has ”visited this beautiful country earlier in 2014 for the ASEAN-India Summit, but this will be my first bilateral visit to Myanmar’. “I am looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of President’s Office. I have had the opportunity for discussions with both dignitaries during their visits to India in 2016.”

Outlining the agenda for the Myanmar visit, the Prime Minister said that India will review developments in bilateral relations, between the two countries, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar, and explore new areas where both can work together. Also Read: BRICS countries online sales nets 876$ billion: Report

“We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture. I also look forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India has done stellar work on renovating the Ananda Temple, and where it will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in last year’s earthquake,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is also expected to visit historical places that have a shared heritage between India and Myanmar. Besides, PM Modi expressed interest in interacting with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history, he says, goes back more than a century. “I am confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between our Governments, our business communities and at the people to people level.”

He will end his visit in Yangon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd