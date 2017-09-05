BRICS Summit 2017: Airport ceremony for PM Modi cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by a Chinese girl on his arrival at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by a Chinese girl on his arrival at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (Source: PTI Photo)

An airport welcome ceremony scheduled for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather. The PM is in China to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit. “The aircraft carrying Indian PM arrived in Xiamen on Sept 3. A scheduled airport welcoming ceremony was canceled due to heavy rainfall,” People’s Daily China tweeted.

The Indian community in China expressed their happiness over the PM’s visit. “We are really excited to meet him. He is a PM who made India popular in the whole world. We are proud that we have a Prime Minister like him,” news agency ANI quoted an Indian residing in China as saying. “We are really happy that we meet him. It is like a life-time achievement for us,” another Indian woman said.

The ninth BRICS summit started in Xiamen under China’s Chairmanship. This is the first time PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping after the tense two-and-a-half month standoff between Indian and Chinese armies at Doklam. Troops of both the countries withdrew last week.

Earlier, the PM had stated that is looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes during the multilateral forum. He said he will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. PM also emphasised on the significance of BRICS and said that it has important contributions in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security. PM Modi is also expected to raise the issue of terrorism and its effect on the BRICS nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

