BRICS Summit 2017: Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, security situation in Afghanistan

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China on Monday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China on Monday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment along with the security situation in Afghanistan. The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. This was Modi’s first bilateral meeting since his arrival last evening. The prime minister is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before he travels to Myanmar on Tuesday.

“The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. President Putin recalled prime minister’s visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a briefing in Xiamen. When asked if the two leaders discussed Afghanistan, Kumar said some regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan was also deliberated upon. He, however, refused to give further details.

He also said that during the Modi-Putin meeting several bilateral issues were discussed like the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector. Kumar said the two leaders also discussed how they should work together to promote trade and investment. During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed cultural exchanges. “President Putin mentioned about the ‘Festival of India’, which was organised in Russia earlier this year. Discussions also took place on the promotion of tourism between the two countries and also on the student exchange between the two sides,” Kumar said.

Later, Modi also met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a “common global vision”. “A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App