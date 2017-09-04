BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: BRICS contributes stability in a world drifting towards uncertainty, says PM Modi

BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: (L-R) Brazil’s President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China’s Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017. (Reuters Photo) BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: (L-R) Brazil’s President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China’s Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

The ninth edition of the BRICS Summit, underway in Xiamen, China is centered around the theme of ‘Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Sunday to attend the meet, along with leaders of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. He was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Centre in Xiamen. The summit will conclude on September 5.

A week ahead of the summit, New Delhi and Beijing agreed to withdraw their respective troops from Doklam, ending the impasse that lasted over two months. Modi, who is meeting Xi for the second time in three months, is expected to hold bilateral talks with him on Tuesday. The last time the two met was in Astana, Kazakhstan, at a BRICS leaders’ informal meet.

10.20 am: Watch this Chinese reporter from China Radio sing a Hindi song during the BRICS Summit!

#WATCH: Reporter with China Radio, Tang Yuangai sings a Hindi song during the #BRICSSummit in Xiamen (China) pic.twitter.com/dSi3ewzYy3 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

10.00 am: More from PM Modi’s speech: The Indian Prime Minister says BRICS nations have cooperated in diverse areas such as agriculture, culture, environment, energy and sports. He says the nations are in “mission mode” to eradicate of poverty and ensure health, sanitation, food security, skills, gender equality, energy and education. He urged leaders to consider creating a BRICS rating agency to cater to financial needs to sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries.

9.50 am: Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe regarding North Korea’s apparent nuclear missile test, and urged him to restrain his response. According to Xinhua News, the two leaders also agreed to increase military cooperation between them, reports AP.

9.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the leaders now. He thanks President Xi for the warm reception and the excellent organisation of the summit. “BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; it has contributed to stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty,” he says. He adds that cooperation is important for peace and development and will be an instrument for progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit. (Source: Twitter/PIB_India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit. (Source: Twitter/PIB_India)

9.33 am: In case you’re just joining us, the plenary session of the BRICS Summit is underway. Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will deliberate on significant international issues in this session, including the global economy. China, which is hosting the conference, has stressed the importance of BRICS nations standing together and lending one voice, in the wake of “profound” global changes.

9.22 am: In a Facebook post ahead of his trip, PM Modi said in addition to the BRICS summit, he will be holding talks with leaders of nine countries, including the BRICS partners. He added, “India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.”

9.18 am: Yesterday, when PM Narendra Modi landed in Xiamen, he was received by the Indian community in China. Ahead of his visit he had said he looks forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa BRICS Summit, which was held last year. “India attaches high importance to BRICS, which has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace,” he added.

Enthusiastic welcome of PM @narendramodi by the Indian community on his arrival in Xiamen to attend 9th #BRICS2017 pic.twitter.com/QASbVqn0Du — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 3, 2017

9.15 am: Xi says China will contribute $4 million towards the New Development Bank project, which mobilizes resources for development projects in BRICS countries and other emerging economies. The money will be used to support business operations and long-term development of the bank, Xi said, in his opening address at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China.

9.12 am: Xi, who is hosting the summit, begin delivering the opening address. He says cooperation between the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — is more important today as the world undergoes “profound changes”. He adds, “Despite our differences in national conditions, our five countries are in a similar stage of development and share the same development cause. We should speak in one voice and jointly present our solutions to issues concerning international peace and development.”

9.10 am: Later today, PM Modi is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer on the sidelines of the meet. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with Xi; this is the second time the two leaders are meeting since the Doklam standoff in Sikkim began. Watch the two shake hands!

#WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/LROnlBf2xY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

9.00 am: Welcome to our live blog on the ninth edition of the BRICS Summit, held in Xiamen, China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Chinese premier Xi Jinping earlier today at the International Conference Centre, where the summit is being held.

BRICS leaders at the Summit in Xiamen. pic.twitter.com/QBhB2fdY3O — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 4, 2017

