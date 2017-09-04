BRICS Summit 2017: First time, China signs statement that names Lashkar and Jaish in terror list

In a significant move forward from the Goa BRICS declaration, Beijing has signed off on New Delhi’s initiative to name two Pakistan-based terrorist groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, in the Xiamen declaration, expressing “concern” on the security situation in the region and violence caused by these outfits. This is the first time that a BRICS declaration has named these terrorist groups.
Along with the Haqqani network, Taliban and Islamic State, the Xiamen declaration Monday also named the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, a Muslim separatist group founded by militant Uighurs, members of the Turkic-speaking ethnic group in northwest China’s Xinjiang province.
“We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir,” the 48th paragraph in the 43-page declaration said.
From India’s perspective, naming LeT and JeM are symbolic takeaways, since China has in the recent past blocked the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council. Beijing has repeatedly blocked New Delhi’s move — as well as those by US, UK and France — to list Azhar on technical grounds.
Asked whether the Xiamen declaration means that China has changed its position on Azhar’s listing, Preet Saran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs) and one of India’s lead negotiators for the Xiamen declaration, said: “You have to ask the Chinese about that.”
READ: BRICS Summit 2017: Full text of BRICS leaders’ declaration signed at Xiamen, China
Sources said it is difficult to predict China’s intransigence in the current circumstances. They pointed to the Heart of Asia declaration at Amritsar in December 2016 which too named LeT and JeM, along with the ETIM, Taliban, Islamic State and others. Both China and Pakistan are part of the grouping, along with Afghanistan and US among others. But even after that, when it came to the Chinese attitude towards listing of Azhar, there was no change in their position.
Despite the dual approach adopted by Beijing in the past, Indian officials perceived this as a major takeaway, especially since it comes after a tense border standoff at Doklam.
Indian officials said that not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but other BRICS leaders also condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, during “restricted talks”. According to Saran, “all the leaders mentioned it”.
“Terror is a scourge, and increasingly there is a realisation that you cannot have double standards when dealing with this menace. There are no good or bad terrorists,” she said, referring to the oft-repeated Indian stand on cracking down on terrorist groups and their activities emanating from Pakistan.
The Xiamen declaration also deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed, by whomsoever. It underlined that there could be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable,” it said.
Recalling the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, it also stressed on the necessity to develop international cooperation, in accordance with the principles of international law, including that of “sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs”.
“We recall the responsibility of all States to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories,” it said, and called for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly.
Incidentally, there was no statement from Prime Minister Modi condemning Pakistan at the plenary session, unlike the last BRICS summit in Goa where he had referred to Pakistan as “the mothership” of terrorism and said “terrorism has become its favourite child”.
Sources said that Modi raised the issue of terrorism at the restricted talks between the leaders, but refrained from mentioning the issue at the plenary. “It was a considered decision,” an Indian official said.
Officials said that negotiations for the BRICS document had been on for some weeks, and the Chinese side had come “on board”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 4, 2017 at 10:14 pmChina has grown it's height by several inches by taking a clear stance against terrorism. This is keeping in tune with aspirations of people all around in 21st century, a good step towards respecting global democracy and recognizing common problems.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 9:54 pmI question the unity and therefore the effectiveness of BRICS. Established in 2005, BRIC is 12 years old and has not delivered anything. Continued renewal of outdated $tupid enmity between the US and Russia increases Russian dependance on China and is hurting India the most. Like it or not Russia day by day looking more like China's side kick. In 1962 USSR refused to take side between a communist brother and a good friend. 55 years later Russia refused to take side on Doklam between two friends. Current expansionist, bully, terrorism promoter and pro-Pakistan China certainly does not suit India. India does not have significant trades or cultural or military engagement or collaboration with Brazil or S Africa.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 9:49 pmBAN ALL LOUDSPEAKERS, ALLOVER INDIA, PERIOD, NO EXCEPTIONS. LOUDSPEAKERS ARE BANNED IN ALL DEVELOPED NATIONS, USA, EUROPE ETC. BCOZ MAXIMUM USE OF LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD, IS ILLEGAL ABUSE, BY LAKHS UPON LAKHS OF MAJJIDS, REPEATEDLY FROM 3 TO 8 TIMES, 24/7/365/FOREVER. THIS LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD, PROPAGANDA OF ARRABIC MANTRAS SCREAMING, THIS IS CREATING HAVOC IN THE PSYCHIATRY OF MILLIONS UPON MIPPIONS, CRORES HAVE ALREADY CONVERTED. CRORES MORE HINDUS HAVE PSYCHOLOGICALLY MEMORIZED THE ARRABIC MANTRAS, AND GIRLS , WOMEN ARE EASY PREY TO THE RELATED JEHHAAD IE LOVE JEHHAAD. EVEN NEWBORNS, OLD AGED DYING HINDUS XTIANS SIKHS ARE SUFFERING THIS. ALL BCOZ OF SUPREME COURT JUDGMENT, ALLOWING LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD. WHO IN SC GAVE ORDER FOR LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD. WHAT THEIR AGENDA IS. WHY SC IS BLIND TO THE SILENT SUFFERINGS OF THE SILENT HINDU MILLIONS, WHO HAVE NO CLUE OF THIS PSYCHRIATRIC ATTACK ON THEIR PSYCHOLOGIES, BY LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD USE OF INDOCTRINATION OFARRABIC MANTRAS INTO HINDU MINDS.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 9:48 pmBAN ALL LOUDSPEAKERS, ALLOVER INDIA, PERIOD, NO EXCEPTIONS. LOUDSPEAKERS ARE BANNED IN ALL DEVELOPED NATIONS, USA, EUROPE ETC. BCOZ MAXIMUM USE OF LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD, IS ILLEGAL ABUSE, BY LAKHS UPON LAKHS OF MAJJIDS, REPEATEDLY FROM 3 TO 8 TIMES, 24/7/365/FOREVER. THIS LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD, PROPAGANDA OF ARRABIC MANTRAS SCREAMING, THIS IS CREATING HAVOC IN THE PSYCHIATRY OF MILLIONS UPON MIPPIONS, CRORES HAVE ALREADY CONVERTED. CRORES MORE HINDUS HAVE PSYCHOLOGICALLY MEMORIZED THE ARRABIC MANTRAS, AND GIRLS , WOMEN ARE EASY PREY TO THE RELATED JEHHAAD IE LOVE JEHHAAD. EVEN NEWBORNS, OLD AGED DYING HINDUS XTIANS SIKHS ARE SUFFERING THIS. ALL BCOZ OF SUPREME COURT JUDGMENT, ALLOWING LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD. WHO IN SC GAVE ORDER FOR LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD. WHAT THEIR AGENDA IS. WHY SC IS BLIND TO THE SILENT SUFFERINGS OF THE SILENT HINDU MILLIONS, HAVE NO CLUE OF THIS PSYCHRIATRIC ATTACK ON THEIR PSYCHOLOGIES, BY LOUDSPEAKER JEHHAAD USE, INDOCTRINATION OF ARRABIC MANTRAS INTO HINDU MINDS.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 9:38 pmAll secular traitors who claim terror has no religion should explain why 'islam' connection be genuine islam or not is there in all these terr0r groups? Who says terror has no color? Indeed it has green written all over it, supporting most wildly accepted fact that all muslims are not 'terr0r!sts' but all terr0r!sts are muslims. One can say otherwise to be politically correct, but deep in hearts even likes of omar abdullah or Owasis know it is true! Now porkies all weather friend uncle China also has signed on to that belief! Hope Indian pseudoseculars learn from China how to deal with such sc. u .m.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 9:36 pmThat's a great achievement .But these bstrds terrorists will change the name of their organisation and will co tinue the same until azar Mahmood is named in terrorist list ..Reply
- Load More Comments