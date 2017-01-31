Bribery remark row: Arvind Kejriwal cites Captain Amarinder Singh, Manohar Parrikar speeches to EC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Responding to the EC’s directive to lodge a criminal case against him for allegedly promoting bribery in a speech, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to the commission, citing examples of similar statements made by Congress CM candidate in Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Kejriwal also wrote that in its ‘enthusiasm and promptness’, the EC ignored a Delhi court’s ruling to set aside an FIR against him on similar charges in January last year.

He went on to cite media reports that show similar statements made by senior BJP and Congress leaders. “If an FIR is being lodged against me, then I hope the EC will try to get permission from the Prime Minister Office to lodge similar cases against the other leaders,” Kejriwal wrote. ENS

Hold internal polls in 6 months: EC to Cong

The EC has asked the Congress to hold its organisational election within six months. The party has sought its first deadline extension in September 2015. The EC granted a year’s extension but turned down the second request for another extension. Now the party has been asked to submit a list of its elected office bearers by July 15.