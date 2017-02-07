‘Bribery’ remark: EC notice to Manohar Parrikar, seeks reply by February 9

Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notice to Manohar Parrikar over his alleged bribery remark during campaigning in Goa. The EC said the CD containing his remarks was not tampered with in any manner. The election body has asked the Defence Minister to file his final reply by February 9. Parrikar has maintained his words were misinterpreted.

On January 29, while addressing a gathering in North Goa, Parrikar had reportedly said: “…Now also someone will give you Rs 1,000… We give Rs 1,500 every month. After five years, 1,500 will become 90,000 and this will also increase.”

“Today, take from anyone Rs 2,000 and vote for them… There is no problem if somebody roams around by taking Rs 500 but just vote for the Lotus,” he said in the speech which he spoke in Konkani.

The EC had sent a notice to Parrikar and sought his explanation by February 3 but the latter sought more time for his explanation. Reminding the former Goa Chief Minister of the provisions of the Model Code for elections, it said his remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Informed sources in the poll panel said Parrikar in his reply said what he meant to say was changed due to incorrect translation from Konkani to English.

