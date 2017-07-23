Bribery case: Kerala BJP pins blame on ex-convenor

Party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan was blamed for assigning the internal probe team without consulting the core committee. Party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan was blamed for assigning the internal probe team without consulting the core committee.

Amid allegations of the medical college bribery scandal, the Kerala unit of the BJP on Saturday tried to pin the blame on R S Vinod, who had been the convener of the party cooperative cell.

Vinod was sacked from the party after a probe found that he had taken a bribe of Rs 5.6 crore from a medical college owner in lieu of granting recognition of the Medical Council of India. The meetings of the core committee and state committee debated the issue but did not decide on further action against other leaders whose names figured.

BJP national executive committee member P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “This was an individual-oriented crime. Vinod committed a crime and was sacked. The BJP did not try to protect him. The party will cooperative with the vigilance probe.”

The state leadership has given a clean chit to party general secretary M T Ramesh, whose name figured as an alleged middleman. Sources said BJP national secretary H Raja conveyed the party’s displeasure in the bribery scandal. Party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan was blamed for assigning the internal probe team without consulting the core committee.

