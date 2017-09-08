Breathalysers in bars, restaurants: Tipplers won’t be compelled to take test, clarifies Chandigarh Admn

As the installation is mandatory, hotel owners started purchasing the breathalysers. (Source: Express Archives) As the installation is mandatory, hotel owners started purchasing the breathalysers. (Source: Express Archives)

A day after pubs and bars were asked to install breathalysers within seven days, the Chandigarh Administration on Thursday issued another order clarifying that tipplers would not be compelled to go through the test, but offered no laxity on installing the devices. In its revised order, the Excise and Taxation Department stated that the “the self check in the breathalyser was only voluntary and does not impart any legal sanctity”.

The Wednesday order was issued so that visitors consuming alcohol in bars and restaurants may know whether they are “legally fit” to drive back home. Soon after the Chandigarh administration issued an order on Wednesday to install the device within seven days, there was a hue and cry among the hotel and restaurant owners who said they could not ‘indulge in policing’ and check if visitors’ alcohol consumption was within legal limits or not. Following this, the Excise and Taxation Department had to issue another order on Thursday.

The revised orders by Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi stated, “It is measure for voluntary and self regulation by consumers, to be able to check whether the alcohol contents are within the permissible limits. It is only a measure to spread awareness for self regulation for persons driving the vehicles. The self check doesnt impart any legal sanctity.” It was further mentioned that the devices which would be installed should be able to accurately display the contents of alcohol consumed by a person.

Also, it was specified that a display board be put up to educate consumers about the availability of a breathalyser and to spread awareness about the hazards of drinking beyond permissible limits and driving. Much before the administration issued a revised order, the hotel and restaurant owners had decided on Thursday morning to put up boards for the visitors telling them that the device was only for their convenience and to check the alcohol content was their wish.

As the installation is mandatory, hotel owners started purchasing the devices. Also, making the most of the situation, there were companies which began approaching the hotel owners on their own and even offered a device up to Rs 1.65 lakh. Arvinder Pal Singh, president, Chandigarh Hotels and Restaurants Association, said: “I have already purchased the device and that has cost me Rs 3,900. I was shocked when a company came to me and said that they would offer a reasonable price of Rs 1.65 lakh.”

Few hotel owners had initially proposed that they could purchase the devices in bulk. But, some of them suggested that everybody can purchase separately according to their pocket. “At least, there would have been uniformity if we all purchase together. The company from whom we would purchase would also give some concession but some did not agree,” said a hotel owner. Some of them are looking for alcohol breathalyser online, which ranges between Rs 650 and Rs 10,000 on online shopping sites.

MPS Chawla, the owner of Hotel Altius, said: “It has been thought for the betterment of people and that is why we are cooperating. It is just on trial basis though and even if we are purchasing the device, we don’t know how much it would be successful.”

