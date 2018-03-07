Upset over special status for Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu pulls out TDP ministers from Modi cabinet

Chandrababu Naidu (left) and Narendra Modi (right) Chandrababu Naidu (left) and Narendra Modi (right)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced late on Wednesday evening that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out its two ministers from the NDA cabinet after Centre’s refusal to give Andhra Pradesh central funding under a “special status”.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, Naidu said that he has directed Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, to resign from the union cabinet.

“This is our right. The Centre is not fulfilling the promises it made. We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond,” Naidu said.

The Centre has been taking one sided decisions and our patience has run out now. When the purpose of joining the union cabinet hasn’t been fulfilled, it’s best to resign now. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 7, 2018

“We have shown patience for four years. I tried to convince the Centre by all means. As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. But he was unavailable,” he added.

I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform him about our decision. But sadly, he was unavailable. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 7, 2018

It’s a crucial time.

We have to stand, we have to fight, we have to get it done. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 7, 2018

Speaking about the fate of alliance with BJP, Naidu said that it is yet to be decided. “The people have placed their faith in me and voted for me. I’m sure it won’t be easy. They (BJP) might even create hurdles but I had no other way. People need to understand this. I went 29 times. Thrice I strongly made my point.”

Naidu further said he would like to see how the BJP now reacts to the development. “We want to know how they will react to this and what solutions will be provided. I’ve been patient for four years. I tried my best. I’ve never had ego issues. Met them many times. I’m a senior leader. Worked in NDA-1. I’ve travelled the world to attract investments. But they did nothing for our state.”

“Even in my speech this afternoon I didn’t speak provocatively or in an insulting manner. But right after that, they held a press conference and made hurtful statements like sentiments won’t earn funds or special status,” he insisted.

This comes after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the evening that there was no question of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh. READ MORE

