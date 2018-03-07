Latest News
  • Upset over special status for Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu pulls out TDP ministers from Modi cabinet

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, Naidu said that he has directed Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, to resign from the NDA cabinet.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced late on Wednesday evening that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out its two ministers from the NDA cabinet after Centre’s refusal to give Andhra Pradesh central funding under a “special status”.

“This is our right. The Centre is not fulfilling the promises it made. We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond,” Naidu said.

“We have shown patience for four years. I tried to convince the Centre by all means. As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. But he was unavailable,” he added.

Speaking about the fate of alliance with BJP, Naidu said that it is yet to be decided. “The people have placed their faith in me and voted for me. I’m sure it won’t be easy. They (BJP) might even create hurdles but I had no other way. People need to understand this. I went 29 times. Thrice I strongly made my point.”

Naidu further said he would like to see how the BJP now reacts to the development. “We want to know how they will react to this and what solutions will be provided. I’ve been patient for four years. I tried my best. I’ve never had ego issues. Met them many times. I’m a senior leader. Worked in NDA-1. I’ve travelled the world to attract investments. But they did nothing for our state.”

“Even in my speech this afternoon I didn’t speak provocatively or in an insulting manner. But right after that, they held a press conference and made hurtful statements like sentiments won’t earn funds or special status,” he insisted.

This comes after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the evening that there was no question of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh. READ MORE

  1. Satish Madhekar
    Mar 8, 2018 at 12:12 am
    PM Modi, please don't now down under Naidu's blackmailing. No special status was given to poorest states such as Bihar, MP and UP after their bifurcation in 2000. AP is much richer than these states. If AP can demand special status, all other 29 states can demand.
    1. Satyanarayana Rout
      Mar 8, 2018 at 12:05 am
      A ggenius like Chandrababu Naidu should tthink twice before falling prey to certain traps set by the group of witch wicked .
      1. Shams Shamsul
        Mar 7, 2018 at 11:53 pm
        Naidu is a cunning leader who wants to swim with the tide. The wisdom that Modi government has betrayed the promise of a special status to AP has dawned on him when 2019 elections are very close. The fact is that he is sure of the debacle which Modi faces in 2019. Naidu wants to get rid of RSS/BJP.
        1. Shyam Teegala
          Mar 7, 2018 at 11:47 pm
          Aadhaar Card with finger print verification must be made compulsory for Voting in all elections in India. Supreme Court must make it mandatory to link all Voters ID with Aadhaar Card. Aadhaar Card will lead India and Indians to Glory.
