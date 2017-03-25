Breaking Gender Barriers: In a first for NCR, 18 women find solace, and employment, at Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza

Women work only the morning shift, between 7 am and 3 pm, at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza. Manoj Kumar Women work only the morning shift, between 7 am and 3 pm, at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza. Manoj Kumar

Sushma Sharma, a 28-year-old single mother with a 12-year-old son, has been spending most of her days at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza at Bandhwari for the last two months, collecting toll tax alongside men. Sharma, who hails from Faridabad, is one of 18 women employed at the plaza since February 1, in a first for the NCR. Other toll plazas in the city employ only men.

“As a single mother, it is difficult to balance my work and also get time for my son. This job works perfectly for me, since I finish my shift at 3 pm, and can spend time with my son after that. I am financially independent and have been managing my domestic duties as well,” said Sushma, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from a Faridabad college.

Officials said women work only the morning shift, which begins at 7 am and continues till 3 pm, due to “safety concerns”. “There might be safety issues for women at night. Also, commuting would be an issue. During the day we provide cabs to pick them up from their homes and drop them, but at night we will need additional facilities like an armed guard in the vehicle,” said Abhishek Sharma, Deputy General Manager of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, which handles the plaza.

“Women may later be employed in other shifts as well but, for now, we are focused on making the morning shift entirely female by April,” he added.

Most of the women working at the toll booths are between 20 and 25 years and hail from nearby areas such as Faridabad, Gurgaon, Delhi and Mathura. Although admitting that they had some apprehensions about working at the plaza, the women said no untoward incident has happened since they started working there.

Preeti, 23, who hails from Mathura and works at the plaza, said, “I was a little worried about safety, but the company has made proper arrangements by employing 10 guards, so there has been no issue. In addition, in our shift, women manage 15 of the 21 working booths, so there are also enough men around, which ensures no one misbehaves with us.”

Plaza officials said instances of altercation have reduced at the plaza since the staff has become more diverse in terms of gender. They also said that commuters have also shown greater inclination towards following traffic rules. “People are reluctant to misbehave with women and talk properly and politely with them. As a result, the number of arguments that break out has reduced drastically,” said Sharma.

“Earlier, commuters used to break the lines and get into scuffles with each other as well, but even this has reduced.The presence of women itself appears to have motivated commuters to be more civil,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now