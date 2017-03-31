Breakfast with PM Modi: Prime Minister tells BJP MPs to expose Opposition ‘lies’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his party MPs to “expose” the “lies and disinformation campaign” of the Opposition over the government’s stand on OBCs and the GST legislation by studying the facts and creating the right awareness about them. The PM, who held a breakfast meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, also cautioned them that repeated electoral success should not make the party MPs “arrogant” but they should be “humble” in their actions in the public, sources said. The interaction on Thursday was his fourth such interaction with BJP MPs from different states.

Citing the party’s recent electoral performance in the state polls, Modi said the BJP government had ignited new hopes among the poor, women, OBCs and the weaker sections of the society. A statement issued by the BJP said the Prime Minister told MPs about the Opposition’s “disinformation campaign” against the government and asked them to take its welfare measures to beneficiaries.

“The Prime Minister told them that the opposition was misleading people about the government’s decision to accord constitutional status on OBCs’ commission and the GST Act. BJP members should study facts and understand the Opposition’s lies. They should take this to people. They should inform masses that the central government is working for the poor,” it said, quoting the PM.

The opposition has launched a protest against the government’s move to constitute a new body — National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC) — for the socially and educationally backward classes with constitutional status and judicial powers saying the constitution of new body would lead to removal of some castes from the OBC list.

The Opposition had, earlier this week, disrupted the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha repeatedly alleging that the government was delaying the vacancies in the Commissions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and minorities. However, the government clarified that NCSEBC will have powers to look into the cases of grievances of the backward classes.

Sources said that during the one hour long meeting, the MPs raised various issues with the Prime Minister. While some spoke on farmers’ issues, others wanted the government to ensure that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana LPG connection scheme continues. Modi told them more connections will be distributed under the scheme.

