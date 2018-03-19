Break criminals’ backs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to officers

The chief minister also endorsed a campaign launched by the police in Indore and Bhopal to crackdown on crimes against women. The chief minister also endorsed a campaign launched by the police in Indore and Bhopal to crackdown on crimes against women.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday endorsed strong action against criminals and asked the police to “break the backs” of those found harassing girls outside colleges and hostels. Addressing senior police officers and district collectors via video-conferencing on Sunday, Chouhan said he wanted “results” and not merely assurances. “Break their backs. I want action, action and action against criminals. I want result, not words,” he told the senior officials.

The chief minister also endorsed a campaign launched by the police in Indore and Bhopal to crackdown on crimes against women. “Parade those who harass girls… I want cops in action near girls’ colleges and hostels the way criminals were thrashed in Bhopal. Criminals should tremble with fear. We will have to create confidence in the minds of people. Police know how to achieve it,” he said.

Chouhan’s instructions comes just days after the Bhopal police paraded miscreants, accused of harassing girls, in old city area and allowed the victims to slap their tormentors. He warned police officers with strict action for failing to adhere to his instructions. Chouhan is likely to hold another video-conference to review the work next week, sources said.

The chief minister’s tough talk, however, left the opposition Congress unimpressed. “He talks of tough action against criminals, but is not ready to act in the case of a suicide by a woman who was married to a minister’s (PWD Minister Rampal Singh) son. The woman ended her life because of the minister and his son,” said Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Ajay Singh.

