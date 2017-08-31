Breach in GJM? Binay Tamang calls off strike for 12 days, Roshan Giri says bandh won’t be lifted

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief co-ordinator Binay Tamang on Thursday announced that the indefinite strike has been called off for 12 days, starting from September 1. The move comes after 80 days of indefinite strike in the hills on the issue of a separate state of Gorkhaland. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the development as good news. “That is good news. All of us want for peace to return to the Hills. Let the people in the Hills be content, that is all we wish.”

However, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri stated that the bandh will not be lifted. Interestingly, a follow up meeting between state government and Gorkha outfits are scheduled to be held on September 12 in Siliguri.

Representatives of three Gorkha outfits, GJM, Gorkha National Liberation Front and Jan Andolan Party participated in a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna (state secretariat) on Tuesday. Though both sides said the meeting was positive, Bimal Gurung expressed his unhappiness since Gorkhaland was not discussed.

“We have decided to lift the bandh from September 1 to September 12. People of the Hills are suffering, schools are closed. After the meeting with state government on September 12, further course of action will be decided,” said Binay Tamang at a press conference in Kurseong. “Bandh will continue. Bimal Gurung is our leader and he has said that bandh will not be lifted,” said Roshan Giri, GJM general secretary speaking with Indian Express. When asked about Binay Tamang’s statement Giri said, “He belongs to the wrong party. Bimal Gurung is our leader and our party is still strong in the Hills.” Also Read: At meet on hill unrest, Mamata Banerjee refuses to discuss Gorkhaland

Binay Tamang and a section of GJM leaders, who were present in the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached Kurseong today and held a public rally. Later, they claimed to hold a central committee meeting with about 30 members (out of total 80). A section of GJM leaders, including Binay Tamang, addressed a rally in Kurseong on Thursday. Later, in a press conference, Binay Tamang announced that the strike will be withdrawn from September 1 to September 12.

Interestingly, minutes after the meeting ended in Kolkata on Tuesday, GJM chief, who has gone into hiding, released an audio clip criticising the fallout of the meeting. “I have learnt that the chief minister has said that Gorkhaland is not in her hand and she cannot even recommend the formation of a separate state. Then we would ask her to give us a no –objection letter and we will settle the matter with the central government. When there was no discussion on Gorkhaland then the leaders should have walked out. We will decide after the leaders return and talk,” said Gurung in the audio clip.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd