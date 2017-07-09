Brawl at Mundhwa Bar: 3 held on charges of attempt to murder, molestation in Pune

Three persons were arrested by the Mundhwa police on charges of attempt to murder and molestation for allegedly attacking a law student and misbehaving with his female friends at the Local Gastro Bar, Kapila Matrix in Mundhwa, in the early hours of Thursday.

Parth Rohit Vyas (21), resident of Viman Nagar, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Mundhwa police station. Vyas received a severe head injury and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have identified the three suspects as Pranav Vilas Datar (24), resident of Warje, Amogh Ajit Ranade (26) of Kajal society in Kothrud and Gurubirsingh Dharamveersingh Lamba (39), resident of Nivedita terrace in Wanavdi.

Police said that Vyas, his friend Shantanu Roy along with two female friends had gone to the hotel for dinner on Wednesday night. The accused Datar allegedly offered liquor to Vyas for introducing him to his female friends. When Vyas refused, Datar and Ranade allegedly attacked him and Roy and allegedly abused them in the premises of the hotel, police said.

Vyas made a complaint to the hotel management, after which bouncers forced Datar and his friends out. But after Vyas and his friend left the hotel for home around 1.30 am on Thursday, Datar and other accused persons attacked them with waist belt and also misbehaved with the girls in front of the gate of Kapil Matrix. One of the accused banged a brick on Vyas’s head, leaving him injured. The accused allegedly fled from the spot in Lamba’s vehicle after the incident.

Later, Vyas lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Mundhaw police station. Police arrested Datar, a sharebroker, Ranade, who is a student and Lamba under Sections 307, 354, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that Vyas is a law student at Symbiosis College in Viman Nagar.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mundhwa police officials said three accused persons were produced in the court on Friday, after which they were sent to Yerawada jail. Police said that permission for custodial interrogation of the trio will be sought from the court after the identification parade is done. Police inspector M K Jagtap is investigating the case.

