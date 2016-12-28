Brain dead man gives new lease of life to five persons

Five people got a new lease of life after the family of a 35-year old man, declared brain dead after an accident, donated his organs on Wednesday. T Vijayakumar, hailing from Thoppampatti village on the outskirts of the city, had suffered severe head injuries when his two wheeler collided with a truck near Thudiyalur on December 26.

After first aid in a nearby hospital, he was referred to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH). As he did not respond well to the treatment, he was declared brain dead the next day. His family members, including his wife, volunteered to donate organs for the benefit of needy persons, a hospital release said.

A team of doctors from KMCH and Coimbatore Government Hospital harvested liver, both kidneys and eyes this morning. The liver and kidneys were transplanted at KMCH, while the eyes were sent to a private hospital here, it said.