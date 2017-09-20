Braid-cutting: J&K district bans entry of outsiders for 2 months

Representational Image Representational Image

Citing braid-cutting incidents that have triggered a “wave of terror” among people, the Doda district administration on Tuesday banned the entry of outsiders without police registration for two months. The move comes three days after Gandoh Sub Divisional Magistrate Dil Mir Choudhary issued a similar order banning entry of outsiders in Gandoh without prior permission from the authorities concerned.

Referring to a “wave of terror” among people, especially women, following braid-cutting incidents across the district, District Magistrate Bhawani Rakwal imposed a ban on the entry of “unknown persons, feriwallas, scent sellers, beggars, street hawkers and labourers from outside the state without their registration at the concerned police station/police post’’. The order under Section 144 of the CrPC shall remain in force for two months, he said.

A copy of the order was sent to the Doda SSP, requesting him to direct the officers in-charge of all police stations and posts to implement the decision and activate village defence committees in their concerned areas of jurisdiction to prevent such incidents.

A similar order was issued in Gandoh on Saturday after a girl from Tilogra village was taken to the hospital. She had told officials that a turbaned hawker, along with a woman, had knocked on her door asking for a glass of water, but she lost consciousness and her braid got cut the moment she turned her back on the duo, Choudhary said.

Nearly 100 incidents of braid-cutting have taken place across Jammu and Kashmir over the past month. A dozen have been reported in Doda in the last two weeks. However, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police by any victim so far.

While the district police chiefs have asked the police personnel in respective areas to initiate counselling in such cases, the families have not agreed to get the victims examined by psychologists to rule out the possibility of depression, a police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App