Soldier mistaken for braid-chopper held in Poonch

Ali was caught and booked on charges of trespassing. Iqbal managed to escape. Ali was caught and booked on charges of trespassing. Iqbal managed to escape.

A soldier, who was suspected by villagers of being a braid chopper, was arrested for trespassing in Poonch district early on Thursday. He had gone to Gursai village in search of his friend.

Identifying the soldier as Mustafa Ali, 21, police said he was posted in Tarkundi area along the LoC. He was on leave and at home at Dargloon in Mendhar.

Late Wednesday night, Ali drove 25 km on a motorcycle along with his neighbour Zaffar Iqbal to Gursai village to meet his friend. He did not know her address, so both of them entered a dozen houses in the village looking for her. This aroused the suspicion of the villagers, who chased them thinking they were braid choppers.

Ali was caught and booked on charges of trespassing. Iqbal managed to escape.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App