Braid-chopping incidents a bid to create mass hysteria: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that braid-chopping incidents were attempts to create mass hysteria and undermine the dignity of women in the state.

Soon after chairing a meeting of top officials, Mufti tweeted, “Braid chopping incidents are attempts to create mass hysteria and undermine the dignity of the women in the state. Government will ensure steps are taken to find the motives behind these

Meanwhile the chairman of the J&K State Commission for Women, Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor, held an open session to deliberate upon and suggest measures to address issues arising out of the incidents of braid-chopping being reported in the Valley over the past few

Mehjoor expressed serious concern over the incidents. while police representatives said that around a hundred cases of braid-chopping had been reported from various districts of the Valley in which FIRs have been lodged.

The commission suggested that police should impress upon the public that the perception about invisible elements having crept into the society is not based on facts. “This is important for restoring the shaken faith and confidence of the people in the system,” it said.

The government, through the health department, should also clear the air about rumours that have spread among some sections of the population. “The special investigation teams of police and committees formed by the government at the district level for the purpose should share the outcome of their findings in such cases with the commission on a regular basis,” it said.

All educational institutions across Kashmir were closed on Thursday as the separatist leadership had called upon students to organise protests in the Valley.

