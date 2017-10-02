Braid chopping incidents: J&K government announces Rs 6 lakh reward for information

People protest against braid-cutting incidents in Kulgam on Tuesday. (Express Photo) People protest against braid-cutting incidents in Kulgam on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced a reward of Rs six for information on those involved in braid chopping incidents in the Valley.

Nearly two dozen mysterious incidents of braid chopping have been reported from Kashmir. As many as 15 such cases have been reported from Kulgam and Anantnag districts in the past two weeks.

On Sunday, Batamaloo area of the city had reported protests by the residents after a woman claimed that unknown persons barged into her house and cut off her braid.

“We are trying our best to crack these cases and bring those involved in braid chopping case to book,” CM Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

Last week, separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani had raised the issue, saying, “the silence maintained by the government speaks volumes about the grave situation.”

