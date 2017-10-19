Braid-chopping: Five injured as forces open fire to control protesters

At least five people were injured at Walaharma area of Pahalgam, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Wednesday after security forces opened fire on people protesting against an alleged incident of braid-chopping. Several protesters reportedly threw stones on an Army vehicle passing the area. All five are said to be out of danger.

According to locals, unknown people cut the hair of a woman named Shareefa, wife of one Zulfiqar Ahmad, at the family’s home in Sofi Pora early Wednesday morning. As some residents claimed to have nabbed the suspect, many more came out on the streets in protest.

Locals alleged that some Army personnel rushed in at this point and “rescued” the suspect, thereby intensifying the protests. As some youths began throwing stones at an Army vehicle in the area, soldiers opened fire to control the crowd, resulting in injuries to at least five people.

Anantnag SSP Altaf Ahmed Khan denied the allegation that Army personnel rescued the suspected braid-chopper. “An Army patrol vehicle came across the road when people started pelting stones. The Army personnel in the vehicle fired, which resulted in minor injuries to some youths.”

All schools were closed in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

